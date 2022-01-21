 
Pamela Anderson divorces 5th husband, bodyguard Dan Hayhusrt

Pamela Anderson has filed for her divorce from her husband Dan Hayhurst, her fifth husband.

As per Rolling Stone on Thursday, the Baywatch star has filed for divorce documents in Canada, where she and Hayhurst moved to after the wedding. The couple tied the knot on Christmas Eve 2020.

“Pamela loves as authentically as she lives,” a source told the publication and shared how her romance was a “pandemic whirlwind” that did not last.

The news comes after Hayhurst, who briefly served as Pamela's boyfriend, was claimed to have cheated on former girlfriend with the star.

“I decided to speak out because I want people to know that my almost five-year relationship, with three children involved, ended because of the affair Pam and Dan started while he was still with me,” Hayhurst's girlfriend Carey told the Sun after the marriage made headlines.

“It’s sad that people celebrate this and cheer them on, when it started with deceit, denials and life-shattering choices for all the people involved.”

Pamela was first married to Tommy Lee, Kid Rock, Rick Salomon twice, Peters before Hayuhurst.

