 
entertainment
Friday Jan 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears apologised for outburst in private text message, says Jamie Lynn Spears

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 21, 2022

Jamie Lynn Spears says Britney Spears apologised for outburst in private text message
Jamie Lynn Spears says Britney Spears apologised for outburst in private text message

Britney Spears sister Jamie Lynn Spears claims the pop star apologised to her for past mistakes, in another excerpt from her upcoming biography.

Jamie Lynn, who has flared drama with her elder sister during the promotions of her book, Things I Should Have Said, has now added that Britney sent her an apology note in one of her recent text messages.

“In a recent text from my sister, she stated herself: ‘I know it’s not your fault and I’m sorry for being so angry at you. Although I’m your big sister, I need you more than you need me and always have,'” the former “Zoey 101” star writes in “Things I Should Have Said.”

“I pray for the day she shares these words with the world,” Jamie Lynn writes of Britney’s alleged apology. “I have no control over anything the media reports and cannot be held responsible for something I have absolutely no control over.”

Britney on the other hand has gone all out to uncover the injustices she has faced at the hands of her younger sister. As per Page Six, Britney was “rolling her eyes” over Jamie Lynn talking about problems on television.

More From Entertainment:

‘Scream’ director spills sneaky cameos from former cast members in 5th film

‘Scream’ director spills sneaky cameos from former cast members in 5th film
Queen Elizabeth ‘shocked and saddened’ by impact of volcanic eruption in Tonga

Queen Elizabeth ‘shocked and saddened’ by impact of volcanic eruption in Tonga
Adele drops dewy-eyed video amid postponement of Las Vegas residency

Adele drops dewy-eyed video amid postponement of Las Vegas residency
Netflix stung by slowing subscriber growth

Netflix stung by slowing subscriber growth
Pamela Anderson divorces 5th husband, bodyguard Dan Hayhusrt

Pamela Anderson divorces 5th husband, bodyguard Dan Hayhusrt
Camila Cabello calls ex Shawn Mendes 'wildcat' on his new Instagram video: Watch

Camila Cabello calls ex Shawn Mendes 'wildcat' on his new Instagram video: Watch
Anna Kendrick, Bill Gader 'secretly' dating for a year: 'Private people'

Anna Kendrick, Bill Gader 'secretly' dating for a year: 'Private people'
Sam Asghari generating 'positivity' amid Britney Spears family feud

Sam Asghari generating 'positivity' amid Britney Spears family feud
Kurulus:Osman: Death of Goktug Alp leaves fans teary-eyed

Kurulus:Osman: Death of Goktug Alp leaves fans teary-eyed

Prince Andrew receives a financial blow

Prince Andrew receives a financial blow
Khloé Kardashian celebrates 215 million followers on Instagram

Khloé Kardashian celebrates 215 million followers on Instagram

Meghan and Harry's names used to generate buzz around a property

Meghan and Harry's names used to generate buzz around a property

Latest

view all