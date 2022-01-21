Britney Spears apologised for outburst in private text message, says Jamie Lynn Spears

Jamie Lynn Spears says Britney Spears apologised for outburst in private text message

Britney Spears sister Jamie Lynn Spears claims the pop star apologised to her for past mistakes, in another excerpt from her upcoming biography.

Jamie Lynn, who has flared drama with her elder sister during the promotions of her book, Things I Should Have Said, has now added that Britney sent her an apology note in one of her recent text messages.

“In a recent text from my sister, she stated herself: ‘I know it’s not your fault and I’m sorry for being so angry at you. Although I’m your big sister, I need you more than you need me and always have,'” the former “Zoey 101” star writes in “Things I Should Have Said.”



“I pray for the day she shares these words with the world,” Jamie Lynn writes of Britney’s alleged apology. “I have no control over anything the media reports and cannot be held responsible for something I have absolutely no control over.”



Britney on the other hand has gone all out to uncover the injustices she has faced at the hands of her younger sister. As per Page Six, Britney was “rolling her eyes” over Jamie Lynn talking about problems on television.

