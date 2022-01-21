 
entertainment
Friday Jan 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Julia Fox gushes over Kanye West’s son Saint

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 21, 2022

Kanye West’s new ladylove Julia Fox can’t stop gushing over his son, after the US rapper posted a sweet photo of Saint.

The Stronger singer turned to Instagram and posted a sweet photo of his six-year-old son Saint days after controversy with his ex Kim Kardashian over proper access to his kids.

He posted the picture without any caption.

In the photo, Saint can be seen playing basketball.

The adorable photo has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Kanye’s new girlfriend Julia Fox also can’t stop gushing over Saint’s photo and pressed the heart button.

The musician also posted the same photo in his Insta stories.

He shares four children; North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with US reality TV star Kim Kardashian.

