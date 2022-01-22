 
PSL 2022: Lahore Qalandars unveil kit for upcoming edition

Lahore Qalandars skipper Shaheen Afridi Friday launched the kit for the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The Qalandars have unveiled two new kits of light green and red colours. The green is for home, while the red one will be worn by players in away matches, as the tournament is scheduled to be played in Karachi and Lahore.

Read more: Islamabad United reveal kit for PSL 2022

The seventh season of the country's biggest cricket tournament will kick off on January 27 in Karachi and conclude a month after, in Lahore.

'Just wait and watch'

Newly-appointed captain Shaheen Shah Afridi unveiled the kits and said he was honoured to do it.

Read more: Peshawar Zalmi unveil playing kit

"My team is preparing well and we will make it exciting, just wait and watch," Afridi added.

