Saturday Jan 22 2022
Edris Alba strong contender for 'James Bond' after Daniel Craig, says executive producer

Saturday Jan 22, 2022

James Bond executive producer hints the next British detective in the popular franchise could be IdrisAlba.

Barbara Broccoli admits that Alba is "part of the conversation" to be the next Bond after Daniel Craig's successful five-film tenure. 

However, Barabara also added that she is strictly not thinking about talking to anybody until "No Time to Die has had its run and Daniel has been able to...reap the benefits."

"Well, we know Idris, we're friends with him, and he's a magnificent actor. And, you know, it's been part of the conversation, but it's always difficult to have the conversation when you have someone in the seat," she told Deadline.

Barbara added: "I think we have decided that until No Time to Die has had its run and Daniel has been able to – well, we've all been able to savour, reap the benefits of Daniel's wonderful tenure, we're not gonna think about, or talk about anybody else."

