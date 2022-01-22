Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund part ways after three years of dating: reports

 
Saturday Jan 22 2022
Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund part ways after three years of dating

Saturday Jan 22, 2022

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund have reportedly parted ways after almost three years of dating.

According to People, the couple split up a few weeks ago as their relationship had been going through ups and downs for months.

The outlet revealed, “It's sad, and they are trying their best to co-parent. It's been hard," referring to their one-year-old son Rhodes Roberts.

Taking to Instagram last month, the Scream 4 actor shared a glimpse of the little munchkin’s rodeo-themed bash. She wrote at the time, “Loved every second of it. I love you Rhodes.”

The publication previously reported that Hedlund has been a great help to Roberts in parenting their son. 

“Having a newborn in the pandemic has been a lot harder than either of them expected, but they're really, really trying their best to figure things out," the outlet shared.

"Garrett totally stepped it up after Emma was still recovering after giving birth. He made sure that their house was stocked with things that Emma liked and needed so she felt comfortable. She's just starting to get back into a more 'normal' routine,” it added.

