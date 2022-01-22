Jennifer Lopez poses with Ben Affleck name necklace, asks fans for fashion advice

 
The latest hot-favourite pair of Tinseltown, stars Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck never miss the chance to express the affection they share since they made their relationship official.

Recently, the Marry Me star, who often shares her glam fashion moments on her social media handle, showcased her beau Affleck’s name in a romantic way.

Taking to her Instagram account, the Hustlers star, dropped a few gorgeous photos of her recent look – donning a chic leather-accented outfit and in the pictures, she was seen wearing a necklace with Ben’s name on it.


J.Lo, 52, asked her millions of fans for a quick fashion advice on her latest outfit. "Jacket or no jacket!?," she captioned the post.

While fans showered her post with love and praise, some of them were quick to notice her necklace that the Batman actor gifted her on her 52nd birthday, which they celebrated in Saint-Tropez.

The Selena star was first seen wearing the necklace during a walk through the streets of Monaco as the necklace with alphabets BEN stood out in the paparazzi photos.

J. Lo and Ben, popularly known as ‘Beniffer,’ rekindled their 17-year-old romance in April following Lopez's split from Alex Rodriguez to whom the singer was engaged for two years. 

