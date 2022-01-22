 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Will Queen allow Prince Andrew to attend her big event?

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 22, 2022

Will Queen allow Prince Andrew to attend her big event?

Prince Andrew,  who's facing sexual assault allegations from Virginia Giuffre over his alleged association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, may miss out Queens Jubilee and royal family's famous balcony shot amid civil case.

The Duke of York might not be allowed to attend the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations amid his assault case.

Royal experts are claiming that Andrew's presence is doubtful during the Queen's jubilee as he's not a “good representation” of the royal family.

Christine Ross, a co-host of the Royally Us podcast, said: “What they tend to do on these big occasions is have everybody come out and then everyone goes back in and then only a few people come back out again."

“I know it must be difficult for the Queen because she was so fond of Prince Andrew but I don’t think that he's a good representation of the family with everything that's going on so I don't expect we’ll see him especially not up on the balcony but throughout the Jubilee events.”

Andrew, the third child and second son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, is ninth in the line of succession to the British throne. He served in the Royal Navy as a helicopter pilot and instructor and as the captain of a warship.

Prince Andrew's Twitter account has been deleted, days after the Queen stripped him of his honorary military titles and charities.

More From Entertainment:

Emma Stone, Dave McCary turn producers for Jesse Eisenberg's directorial debut film

Emma Stone, Dave McCary turn producers for Jesse Eisenberg's directorial debut film
Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman' leans into world's greatest detective noir

Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman' leans into world's greatest detective noir
Prince Harry repenting his shocking move?

Prince Harry repenting his shocking move?
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their child 12 weeks early: reports

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their child 12 weeks early: reports
Queen Elizabeth preparing Prince William as future king: Here's how

Queen Elizabeth preparing Prince William as future king: Here's how
Prince Andrew kept Sarah Ferguson's makeup post divorce: 'Creepy'

Prince Andrew kept Sarah Ferguson's makeup post divorce: 'Creepy'
Lee Min-ho wishes ‘Heirs’ co-star Park Shin-hye on her wedding

Lee Min-ho wishes ‘Heirs’ co-star Park Shin-hye on her wedding
Prince Andrew 'laughed' at maid bitten by his favourite dog: Report

Prince Andrew 'laughed' at maid bitten by his favourite dog: Report
BTS’ RM visits Jaehyo Lee Gallery, posts pictures of sculpture works on his IG handle

BTS’ RM visits Jaehyo Lee Gallery, posts pictures of sculpture works on his IG handle

Prince Andrew scolded by Queen over 'bizarre' toilet quarrel with Prince Charles

Prince Andrew scolded by Queen over 'bizarre' toilet quarrel with Prince Charles
Jennifer Lopez poses with Ben Affleck name necklace, asks fans for fashion advice

Jennifer Lopez poses with Ben Affleck name necklace, asks fans for fashion advice
Khloe Kardashian bans Tristan Thompson from staying in her $37m mansion

Khloe Kardashian bans Tristan Thompson from staying in her $37m mansion

Latest

view all