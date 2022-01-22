Will Queen allow Prince Andrew to attend her big event?

Prince Andrew, who's facing sexual assault allegations from Virginia Giuffre over his alleged association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, may miss out Queens Jubilee and royal family's famous balcony shot amid civil case.



The Duke of York might not be allowed to attend the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations amid his assault case.

Royal experts are claiming that Andrew's presence is doubtful during the Queen's jubilee as he's not a “good representation” of the royal family.

Christine Ross, a co-host of the Royally Us podcast, said: “What they tend to do on these big occasions is have everybody come out and then everyone goes back in and then only a few people come back out again."



“I know it must be difficult for the Queen because she was so fond of Prince Andrew but I don’t think that he's a good representation of the family with everything that's going on so I don't expect we’ll see him especially not up on the balcony but throughout the Jubilee events.”

Andrew, the third child and second son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, is ninth in the line of succession to the British throne. He served in the Royal Navy as a helicopter pilot and instructor and as the captain of a warship.

Prince Andrew's Twitter account has been deleted, days after the Queen stripped him of his honorary military titles and charities.

