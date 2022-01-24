 
entertainment
Monday Jan 24 2022
By
Web Desk

James Snyder fired from Broadway Show

“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” star James Snyder has been fired from the hit Broadway play after a misconduct complaint was filed against him.

The producers of the stage show said they launched a third-party independent investigation after they received a complaint.

The misconduct complaint was filed by Diane Davis, who plays Ginny Potter, the wife of Snyder’s character, Harry Potter. 

Snyder was suspended pending the investigation’s completion, but his contract has now been terminated after the inquiry was concluded. 

