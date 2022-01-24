 
entertainment
Monday Jan 24 2022
By
Web Desk

‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ star fired over misconduct accusations

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 24, 2022

‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ star fired over misconduct accusations
‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ star fired over misconduct accusations

James Snyder, who is known for playing Harry Potter in Broadway’s Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, has been terminated after he was accused of misconduct by co-star Diane Davis.

The producers of the show confirmed on Sunday that the decision was made after an investigation in the matter. However, not many details about Snyder’s conduct have been specified.

The show-makers shared in a statement that a female co-star complaint against Snyder in November following his immediate suspension.

"We are committed to fostering a safe and inclusive workplace, which is why we have robust workplace policies and procedures in place for all those involved in 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,'" they stated.

“This includes strict prohibitions against harassment in any form, as well as channels through which any employee can report conduct that they believe is inappropriate,” the statement continued.

“We will continue to do all we can to ensure the extremely talented team that brings this production to life feels safe, empowered, and fully supported," it added.

Meanwhile, the female accuser is on a leave of absence from the show which carries on J.K. Rowling’s last novel’s story. The play also bagged the Tony Award in 2018.

More From Entertainment:

Adele’s apology for cancelling shows last minute was ‘snivelling’: slams ‘Loose Women’ star

Adele’s apology for cancelling shows last minute was ‘snivelling’: slams ‘Loose Women’ star
Queen Elizabeth to mark father’s death anniversary for the first time without Prince Philip

Queen Elizabeth to mark father’s death anniversary for the first time without Prince Philip
Kourtney, Khloe Kardashian heartbroken over death of Thierry Mugler

Kourtney, Khloe Kardashian heartbroken over death of Thierry Mugler
Kim Kardashian and Lady Gaga’s fashion designer Thierry Mugler dies aged 73

Kim Kardashian and Lady Gaga’s fashion designer Thierry Mugler dies aged 73
James Snyder fired from Broadway Show

James Snyder fired from Broadway Show
Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa react to fashion designer Manfred's death

Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa react to fashion designer Manfred's death
Piers Morgan compares Kanye West's girlfriend Julia Fox with Kim Kardashian

Piers Morgan compares Kanye West's girlfriend Julia Fox with Kim Kardashian
Petition refers to Meghan and Harry as it demands ban on Twitter hate accounts and YouTube channels

Petition refers to Meghan and Harry as it demands ban on Twitter hate accounts and YouTube channels
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' swings to sixth-highest grossing film in history

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' swings to sixth-highest grossing film in history

Buckingham Palace's probe into claims that Meghan bullied staff opens Pandora's box

Buckingham Palace's probe into claims that Meghan bullied staff opens Pandora's box
Kanye West and Julia Fox steal limelight at Paris Fashion Week show

Kanye West and Julia Fox steal limelight at Paris Fashion Week show
Snoop Dogg to rock Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s wedding as a DJ

Snoop Dogg to rock Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s wedding as a DJ

Latest

view all