Christina Aguilera sends support to Britney Spears: 'I will always be here'

Christina Aguilera sent support to Britney Spears for having gained her freedom back, post the pop singer’s 13-year-long conservatorship termination.

During her appearance on The Enrigue Santos Show on January 21, the Lady Marmalade singer talked about the Toxic hit-maker breaking free from her conservatorship in November.

She expressed, “I never want to speak out of turn about somebody that I have so much respect and admiration for but I couldn't be happier for her.”

"Every woman deserves to feel empowered and to own that for themselves, however they see fit,” added The Voice star.

Aguilera also shared that ‘growing up’ in the industry can be ‘freaking crazy’ as she told Spears to never hesitate to lean on the star.

“If anybody gets that and understands what that means at that time coming up, it definitely would be her and I,” she expressed. “I will always be here to reach out to."

The Burlesque actor added, "I love, you know, being able to connect like that with other women…it's very important, now more than ever, now that we do have the ability to connect, that that happens and that we always feel unified."