Monday Jan 24 2022
Adele's residency couldn't be ready as she kept changing set: reports

Monday Jan 24, 2022

Adele was also reportedly a reason behind postponement of her Las Vegas as she 'wanted everything perfect'.

According to The Sun, a source revealed that the production crew of the show had been dealing with clashes, including with the set designer Esmeralda Devlin (known as Es).

The outlet reported that, in addition to the factors related to the pandemic, the Hello hit-maker kept on making changes in the sets.

Quoting a source, the tabloid revealed, “In spite of the set costing millions to put together, Adele was unhappy with the result, and she made her feelings very clear to Es.”

“She was already nervous and the falling-out sent her spiralling into a panic because she was desperate that everything should be perfect,” told an insider to the outlet.

It was also spilled that due to lack ‘of clarity around what Adele wanted’, the production crew carried out ‘endless changes’.

“It seemed that while she has always preferred a stripped-back performance, she was under some pressure to come up with a huge extravaganza.

“So there was a constant ricochet between those two versions of what the show should be, and it did cause some quite explosive arguments,” the source shared.

