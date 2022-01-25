Paris Fashion Week opens in mourning for Thierry Mugler

Paris: The haute couture week in Paris opened under a new cloud of mourning on Monday following the death of French designer Thierry Mugler, the latest in a string of big-name fashion industry deaths.



The industry was still processing the loss of Louis Vuitton designer Virgil Abloh, who died in November aged just 41 after a private battle with cancer. His final collection was presented during the menswear shows last week.

This Sunday will see a memorial show to Pierre Cardin, who died at 98 in December 2020, just as the last fashion week in October paid tribute to designer Alber Elbaz, lost to Covid in April.

Other notable deaths include those of Italy´s Nino Cerruti, who passed away last week, and Japan´s Kenzo Takada who died in October 2020.

Mugler died suddenly on Sunday from "natural causes" at 73, according to his Facebook page.