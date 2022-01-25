 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 25 2022
By
AFP

Paris Fashion Week opens in mourning for Thierry Mugler

By
AFP

Tuesday Jan 25, 2022

Paris Fashion Week opens in mourning for Thierry Mugler
Paris Fashion Week opens in mourning for Thierry Mugler

Paris: The haute couture week in Paris opened under a new cloud of mourning on Monday following the death of French designer Thierry Mugler, the latest in a string of big-name fashion industry deaths.

The industry was still processing the loss of Louis Vuitton designer Virgil Abloh, who died in November aged just 41 after a private battle with cancer. His final collection was presented during the menswear shows last week.

This Sunday will see a memorial show to Pierre Cardin, who died at 98 in December 2020, just as the last fashion week in October paid tribute to designer Alber Elbaz, lost to Covid in April.

Other notable deaths include those of Italy´s Nino Cerruti, who passed away last week, and Japan´s Kenzo Takada who died in October 2020.

Mugler died suddenly on Sunday from "natural causes" at 73, according to his Facebook page.

More From Entertainment:

Cristiano Ronaldo 'evil' girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez slammed for forgetting family

Cristiano Ronaldo 'evil' girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez slammed for forgetting family
Kanye West threatens 'legal action' to Kim Kardashian for 'playing with kids'

Kanye West threatens 'legal action' to Kim Kardashian for 'playing with kids'
Sony Music says it acquires Bob Dylan's catalog of recorded music

Sony Music says it acquires Bob Dylan's catalog of recorded music
Prince Harry and Meghan's multi-million-dollar deal comes under fire amid new report

Prince Harry and Meghan's multi-million-dollar deal comes under fire amid new report
British publication to challenge secrecy regarding Prince Philip's will

British publication to challenge secrecy regarding Prince Philip's will
Ertugrul star Ayberk Pekcan aka Artuk Bey dies at 51 after long battle with cancer

Ertugrul star Ayberk Pekcan aka Artuk Bey dies at 51 after long battle with cancer
Queen advised to be 'proactive' if monarchy 'needs to survive'

Queen advised to be 'proactive' if monarchy 'needs to survive'

Future King Prince Charles to make big changes to cultivate new image of the monarchy

Future King Prince Charles to make big changes to cultivate new image of the monarchy
Kate Middleton's wedding bouquet paid homage to Prince William relationship

Kate Middleton's wedding bouquet paid homage to Prince William relationship

Will Queen honour Andrew, Harry and Meghan on Jubilee?

Will Queen honour Andrew, Harry and Meghan on Jubilee?
Evan Rachel Wood accuses Marilyn Manson sexually abused her on music video set

Evan Rachel Wood accuses Marilyn Manson sexually abused her on music video set
Adele's residency couldn't be ready as she kept changing set: reports

Adele's residency couldn't be ready as she kept changing set: reports

Latest

view all