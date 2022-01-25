 
Kanye West turns makeup artist for Julia Fox's bold looks in Paris Fashion Week

Kanye West turns makeup artist for Julia Fox's bold looks in Paris Fashion Week

Julia Fox loves her Paris Fashion Week transformation amid romance with Kanye West.

The mother-of-one turned to her Instagram on Monday sharing photos from her BTS look for the evening. In one of the snaps, Julia was being styled by none other than her 44-year-old beau, who was spotted bending as he helped the Uncut Gems actress wear makeup.

"WANNA KNOW WHO MY FAVE MAKEUP ARTIST IS?" captioned Julia as Kanye helped her signature winged eyeliner.

Speaking about her leather dres for the evening, Julia later toled Vogue: "Every single part of my outfit was intentional and had a purpose."

"They curated my outfit to fit not just my body, but also my personality and my essence."

