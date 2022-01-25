Prince Harry, Meghan Markle lose Spotify deal control after zero content in 2021

FileFootage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will work under Spotify in-house producers to live up to their previously signed £18 million deal on podcasts.



As per a new advert by Gimlet Projects, Spotify's in-house production arm, the giant is looking to hire a team that can support the Duke and Duchess of Sussex create new podcasts

"We’re currently assembling a show team that will build and launch a new original show with Archewell featuring the voices of high profile women.



"The ideal candidate has experience working with high-profile talent, and an interest in the intersection of social activism and popular culture." adds the advert.



In 2020, Meghan and Harry joined James Corden and Elton John for a 'holiday special' podcast. No other content has been produced by the Sussexes eversince.



A source told The Sun: "Spotify has been waiting a long time for some content from Harry and Meghan and now it appears they have finally taken matters into their own hands.



"Hiring a raft of in-house talent on Spotify’s side will ensure they finally squeeze something out of them as they bid to honour their contract."