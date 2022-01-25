 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 25 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle lose Spotify deal control after zero content in 2021

Tuesday Jan 25, 2022

FileFootage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will work under Spotify in-house producers to live up to their previously signed £18 million deal on podcasts. 

As per a new advert by Gimlet Projects, Spotify's in-house production arm, the giant is looking to hire a team that can support the Duke and Duchess of Sussex create new podcasts

"We’re currently assembling a show team that will build and launch a new original show with Archewell featuring the voices of high profile women.

"The ideal candidate has experience working with high-profile talent, and an interest in the intersection of social activism and popular culture." adds the advert.

In 2020, Meghan and Harry joined James Corden and Elton John for a  'holiday special' podcast. No other content has been produced by the Sussexes eversince.

A source told The Sun: "Spotify has been waiting a long time for some content from Harry and Meghan and now it appears they have finally taken matters into their own hands.

"Hiring a raft of in-house talent on Spotify’s side will ensure they finally squeeze something out of them as they bid to honour their contract."

