Paris Hilton reveals her family plans, says being a mom is her 'top priority'

Tuesday Jan 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 25, 2022

Paris Hilton revealed that being a mom is her ‘top priority’ since getting married to beau Carter Reum
Hotel heiress Paris Hilton has opened up about her future plans, revealing that being a mom is her ‘top priority’ since getting married to beau Carter Reum in November last year.

The 40-year-old reality sensation on Monday told E! News on Daily Pop, “Having a child is definitely one of my top priorities. I cannot wait."

Hilton also added that she would like to have ‘two or three’ kids, sharing, “I would want twins first.”

“I don't know it's hard to say. I always wish I had an older brother because I feel like if I did then he would protect me and things like that in school,” she further explained, going on to say that she would maybe want a boy first.

Hilton had earlier, in January 2021, revealed that she had started the invitro fertilisation process (IVF) to ensure that she has “twins that are a boy and a girl.”

Talking about her husband, businessman Reum, Hilton said, “I couldn't be happier, he is just everything to me,” adding that their wedding was a “fairy tale wedding dream come true."

Hilton and Reum tied the knot in a lavish three-day ceremony in November 2021 and followed it up with a seven-week honeymoon. 

