 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew told to 'get off your bum' after ex maid makes shocking revelation

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 25, 2022

File Footage 


Prince Andrew was told to “get off your bum” after former palace staff revealed shocking details about his attitude towards them.

It was claimed that the Duke of York would order his maid to close the curtain despite him being able to do it himself.

The maid added that he was very "nasty" and even moved her to "tears".

Daily Mirror's Russell Myers said: "There really should be an inquiry about this, the Palace sort of swept it under the floor.

"We haven't heard anything from the Duke of York's people – no doubt they're fighting many fires to do with his case in the US.

"There's been another maid during the weekend talking about he would call her up to his bedroom when he was in his mid-30s and get her to close his curtains even if they'd been open just an inch and he was in the room."

Following the discussion presenter Lorraine Kelly erupted saying: "Get off your bum, for goodness sake, and just shut your curtains."

More From Entertainment:

ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus set to launch radio show on Apple Music

ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus set to launch radio show on Apple Music
Blur’s Damon Albarn apologises to Taylor Swift for songwriting accusation

Blur’s Damon Albarn apologises to Taylor Swift for songwriting accusation

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s daughter surprises him with adorable prank, watch

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s daughter surprises him with adorable prank, watch
A nasty man!: Prince Andrew's former housekeeper draws curtain on Duke

A nasty man!: Prince Andrew's former housekeeper draws curtain on Duke

Bad Bunny announces 29-date summer stadium tour

Bad Bunny announces 29-date summer stadium tour
Britney Spears radiates tropical vibes amid loved-up holiday with Sam Asghari: pics

Britney Spears radiates tropical vibes amid loved-up holiday with Sam Asghari: pics
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may return to UK after living 'unhappy' life

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may return to UK after living 'unhappy' life

Tom Holland says his plane scene in 'Uncharted' is hardest stunt

Tom Holland says his plane scene in 'Uncharted' is hardest stunt
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have 13 different businesses, receive warning: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have 13 different businesses, receive warning: report
Neymar Netflix series preview wins hearts

Neymar Netflix series preview wins hearts
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told to skip Prince Philip's memorial

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told to skip Prince Philip's memorial

Kanye West and Julia Fox drop jaws as they rock Matrix-inspired outfits during outing in Paris

Kanye West and Julia Fox drop jaws as they rock Matrix-inspired outfits during outing in Paris

Latest

view all