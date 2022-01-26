 
Queen snapped driving in Norfolk in emotional visit ahead of Platinum Jubilee

The Queen was snapped driving in Norfolk as she made the special pilgrimage to stay at her late husband Prince Philip’s beloved Wood Farm cottage for the first time since his death.

The 95-year-old made the journey as she prepares to mark her father King George VI’s death anniversary on February 6.

The monarch traditionally spends the festive period at Sandringham and uses the time to quietly reflect at the home of her late father.

This year, however, will be even more important as the date marks her accession to the throne which is also when celebrations of the Platinum Jubilee will kick off. 

Earlier the monarch was seen travelling from Windsor Castle to Norfolk via helicopter ahead of her milestone Platinum Jubilee.

