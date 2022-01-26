 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian deletes her post after backlash

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 26, 2022

Kim Kardashian deletes her post after backlash

Kim Kardashian responded to fans with a surprise move as she deleted her bikini-clad snaps after fans accused her of Photoshop.

The American TV personality and socialite recently shared some bikini pics of her modelling a swimsuit from her new collection to Instagram.

In the photos, the 41-year-old is seen wearing black bikini bottoms, a long sleeve top, and shades. She captioned the post: “Long time no sea.”

In the series of photos, followers were quick to notice a now-deleted image of Kim’s warped leg. “Kim, Kim, Kim..... Your right leg is, uh....,” pointed out one Twitter user.

Soon after, she deleted it only to repost more bikini pics with the same caption, sans botched leg.

Kim faced backlash when fans noticed her ‘third hand’ in a snakeskin-inspired photoshoot. “You left an extra hand in your hair,” one person posted on Twitter. 

Kardashians are known with photoshop blunders, just last week, fans accused Khloe Kardashian of photoshopping her hands in an Instagram post.

Kim Kardashian’s photoshop fail may be the least of her worries as she is facing bigger challenges from her estranged husband Kanye West who recently warned her not to play with kids after daughter North's TikTok video with makeup. 

More From Entertainment:

Cardi B says she 'needs a chat with Meghan Markle' after winning defamation lawsuit

Cardi B says she 'needs a chat with Meghan Markle' after winning defamation lawsuit
Queen snapped driving in Norfolk in emotional visit ahead of Platinum Jubilee

Queen snapped driving in Norfolk in emotional visit ahead of Platinum Jubilee

Spain’s Princess Cristina breaks off marriage after husband is caught cheating

Spain’s Princess Cristina breaks off marriage after husband is caught cheating

Katie Price joins OnlyFans amid bankruptcy

Katie Price joins OnlyFans amid bankruptcy
Real-life princess opens Chanel’s Paris show on horseback: Watch

Real-life princess opens Chanel’s Paris show on horseback: Watch

Here’s what Coldplay’s Chris Martin has to say about BTS!

Here’s what Coldplay’s Chris Martin has to say about BTS!
Kate Middleton dazzles in leopard-print green dress as she marks major milestone

Kate Middleton dazzles in leopard-print green dress as she marks major milestone
Kate Middleton significantly more popular than Meghan Markle, here's how

Kate Middleton significantly more popular than Meghan Markle, here's how

Rihanna pairs leggings with heels to beat NYC chill

Rihanna pairs leggings with heels to beat NYC chill
Piers Morgan flays Adele for cancelling Las Vegas residency

Piers Morgan flays Adele for cancelling Las Vegas residency
Artist being 'savaged' after painting 'too much hair' on Prince William

Artist being 'savaged' after painting 'too much hair' on Prince William

Cardi B reacts to winning defamation lawsuit against YouTuber

Cardi B reacts to winning defamation lawsuit against YouTuber

Latest

view all