Kim Kardashian deletes her post after backlash

Kim Kardashian responded to fans with a surprise move as she deleted her bikini-clad snaps after fans accused her of Photoshop.

The American TV personality and socialite recently shared some bikini pics of her modelling a swimsuit from her new collection to Instagram.

In the photos, the 41-year-old is seen wearing black bikini bottoms, a long sleeve top, and shades. She captioned the post: “Long time no sea.”

In the series of photos, followers were quick to notice a now-deleted image of Kim’s warped leg. “Kim, Kim, Kim..... Your right leg is, uh....,” pointed out one Twitter user.

Soon after, she deleted it only to repost more bikini pics with the same caption, sans botched leg.

Kim faced backlash when fans noticed her ‘third hand’ in a snakeskin-inspired photoshoot. “You left an extra hand in your hair,” one person posted on Twitter.

Kardashians are known with photoshop blunders, just last week, fans accused Khloe Kardashian of photoshopping her hands in an Instagram post.



Kim Kardashian’s photoshop fail may be the least of her worries as she is facing bigger challenges from her estranged husband Kanye West who recently warned her not to play with kids after daughter North's TikTok video with makeup.

