David Beckham is inconsolable after daughter Harper confesses she has a crush

David Beckham is braving through the latest confession made by his youngest offspring, daughter Harper Seven.

The father-of-four turned to his Instagram on Wednesday to share a monochrome of his shocked self after he learns that his baby girl is not so young anymore.

"Roses are red Harper seven mentions she has a crush & this is daddy's face," adding, "but it's ok she said daddy you are my only valentine," quipped the former football player.

The adorable photo comes after Beckham shared snaps of himself and Harper taking their morning walk together last week.