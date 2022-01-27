Prince Harry announces project with Meghan's bestfriend Serena Williams

Prince Harry announces project with Meghan Markle's bestfriend Serena Williams

Prince Harry is supporting mental wellbeing in a panel discussion with a special friend of his wife Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Sussex has helped organise this year's first annual Inner Work Day with his firm BetterUp and in a surprising new reveal, he would also be joined by Serena Williams for a discussion on mental health.

Joining Harry and Serena will also be Alexi Robichaux, the CEO of BetterUp.

"Breakthroughs happen when you take a break. Learn how Inner Work builds Mental Fitness with BetterUp CEO @Arobichaux, Chief Impact Officer Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, and world-renowned athlete @serenawilliams." read the official announcement tweet on Wednesday.

Responding to the exciting news, Sussex fans were quick to send love for Harry and Serena.

"Hey Squaddies! Serena Williams, GOAT [Greatest Of All Time], is joining the panel with Prince Harry and @BetterUp on Feb 3rd for Inner Work Day!" wrote one excited fan.

"I am so excited for this #PrinceHarry and #SerenaWilliams," added another admirer while a third one dubbed February 3 to be a happy day.