Thursday Jan 27 2022
Prince Harry announces project with Meghan's bestfriend Serena Williams

Thursday Jan 27, 2022

Prince Harry announces project with Meghan Markle's bestfriend Serena Williams

Prince Harry is supporting mental wellbeing in a panel discussion with a special friend of his wife Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Sussex has helped organise this year's first annual Inner Work Day with his firm BetterUp and in a surprising new reveal, he would also be joined by Serena Williams for a discussion on mental health.

Joining Harry and Serena will also be Alexi Robichaux, the CEO of BetterUp.

"Breakthroughs happen when you take a break. Learn how Inner Work builds Mental Fitness with BetterUp CEO @Arobichaux, Chief Impact Officer Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, and world-renowned athlete @serenawilliams." read the official announcement tweet on Wednesday.

Responding to the exciting news, Sussex fans were quick to send love for Harry and Serena.

"Hey Squaddies! Serena Williams, GOAT [Greatest Of All Time], is joining the panel with Prince Harry and @BetterUp on Feb 3rd for Inner Work Day!" wrote one excited fan.

 "I am so excited for this #PrinceHarry and #SerenaWilliams," added another admirer while a third one dubbed February 3 to be a happy day.

