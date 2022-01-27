 
Lady Gaga weighs in on respecting co-star's personal space on sets

Lady Gaga recently emphasised the significance of being thoughtful about co-stars' personal boundaries on set.

During her interview with Jake Gyllenhaal, for Variety Studio: Actors on Actors, the House of Gucci actor shared, “I ask for consent a lot, actually. I’ll be like, “Is it OK if I touch you?” When I’m in character, I don’t pretend we’re not filming.”

The Bad Romance singer revealed in 2014 that she was sexually abused by a music producer and left pregnant at age of 19.

Meanwhile, during her recent conversation with Gyllenhaal, the 41-year-old actor expressed she only ‘feels safe in art’.

“I almost think I feel safer with art than I do in life,” A Star is Born actor said. “I feel protected by art. I feel art has saved me my whole life.”

