Kanye West is waiting for February 22, 2022

Kanye West on Thursday took to Instagram to share something he believes would change things for good.

The rapper who's currently dating Julia Fox after split from wife Kim Kardashian thinks stars would be perfectly aligned next month.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the rapper shared a post which read, "According to the stars, the United States is finally getting a spiritual makeover with its fest-ever Pluto Return on Feb 22, 2022.

Astrologically, Pluto return is when the heavenly body returns to the same position in a birth chart where it was when the chart began."





Meanwhile, Kanye said "DONDA2" is coming on Feb 22, 2022.





