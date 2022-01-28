 
entertainment
Friday Jan 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Brad Pitt's relationship with Lykke Li explained

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 28, 2022

Brad Pitts relationship with Lykke Li explained

Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt has struck up a friendship with Lykke Li but he is not dating the Swedish singer, according to a report in people.com.

Citing a source close to the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actor, Li is just part of a "large group pf artsy friends that he enjoys hanging out with."

"Lykke Li and Alia Shawkat are part of this group." He likes having females friends too," the source said.

"He still keeps in touch with Nicole Poturalski," the source said of the German model Pitt was last linked to in 2020.

Representative for Brad Pitt and Lykke Li did not respond to a request for comments.

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West is waiting for February 22, 2022

Kanye West is waiting for February 22, 2022
Singer who performed at Princess Diana's wedding shares advice on how to meet the Queen

Singer who performed at Princess Diana's wedding shares advice on how to meet the Queen
Prince Andrew will try to make a financial deal with Virginia Giuffre: report

Prince Andrew will try to make a financial deal with Virginia Giuffre: report
Prince Charles' alleged 'other mistress' was Princess Diana's secret friend: report

Prince Charles' alleged 'other mistress' was Princess Diana's secret friend: report
Pablo Picasso's heirs launch digital art piece to ride ‘crypto’ wave

Pablo Picasso's heirs launch digital art piece to ride ‘crypto’ wave
How Kate Middleton's latest royal engagement lifts lid on 'fab four'

How Kate Middleton's latest royal engagement lifts lid on 'fab four'

Nicolas Cage says he ‘finally got it right’ with FIFTH marriage

Nicolas Cage says he ‘finally got it right’ with FIFTH marriage

Kate Middleton marks milestone for mental health service started with Harry, Meghan

Kate Middleton marks milestone for mental health service started with Harry, Meghan
Victoria Beckham reacts to David's post about daughter Harper's new 'crush'

Victoria Beckham reacts to David's post about daughter Harper's new 'crush'
Justin Bieber leads iHeartRadio nominations, followed by Olivia Rodrigo

Justin Bieber leads iHeartRadio nominations, followed by Olivia Rodrigo
Prince Andrew may have to answer questions about his body, intimate life

Prince Andrew may have to answer questions about his body, intimate life

Kate Middleton missed her hubby William a lot on first Valentine's Day

Kate Middleton missed her hubby William a lot on first Valentine's Day

Latest

view all