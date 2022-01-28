 
entertainment
Friday Jan 28 2022
Jennifer Aniston wishes Ellen DeGeneres on her birthday

Jennifer Aniston on Wednesday shared a picture from the set of the Ellen Show as she sent birthday greetings to her friend Ellen DeGeneres who turned 64.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the "Friends" star posted the picture of the two kissing on the set with a caption, "Big kiss to the birthday girl."

Ellen DeGeneres, one of America's best-known talk show hosts, said in May last year she will end her daytime show in 2022, saying that after 19 years it was time to do something different.

DeGeneres told her virtual audience that the show had been "the greatest experience of my life" and thanked her fans for watching. But she said she needed "to take a break from talking."

"My instinct told me it's time. As a comedian, I've always understood the importance of timing," she said.

