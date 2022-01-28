 
Friday Jan 28 2022
Kristen Stewart says wedding planning with Dylan Meyer is 'daunting': 'It's alot'

Friday Jan 28, 2022

Kristen Stewart is having a hard time planning her wedding.

The 31-year-old Twilight star spoke to Tracy Smith on CBS Sunday Morning where she talked about her upcoming nuptials with fiancée Dylan Meyer.

"it'll happen when it's supposed to happen," said the Spencer actor while spilling beans on her wedding date.

"But I also don't want to be engaged for, like, five years," she added. "Like, we want to do it, you know what I mean?"

The process is equally scary for both the lovebirds who have not yet started their wedding planning.

"No, it's a lot. It's a daunting thing," said Stewart.

In November, Stewart admitted during her sit-in on The Howard Stern Show that she is engaged to Meyer.

"We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it," Stewart told host Howard Stern. "I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. It was really cute, she did very well. We're marrying, it's happening." 

