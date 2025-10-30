Sia wins major custody battle amid divorce from second husband

 
October 30, 2025

Sia has reportedly come out victorious in her ongoing divorce and custody dispute with ex-husband Daniel Bernad.

For those unversed, the singer filed for divorce back in March after two years of marriage. 

Now, as per TMZ, Sia just scored a major win after a judge denied Daniel’s emergency request for full custody of their 1-year-old son, Somersault Wonder Bernad.

According to court documents obtained by the outlet, the judge ruled that most of the claims made by Daniel were “old news” and had already been addressed in August when the couple reached a temporary physical custody agreement. 

That arrangement granted Sia primary custody of their son, with Daniel receiving limited, monitored visitation.

Daniel had recently asked the court for an emergency order granting him sole custody, alleging that Sia posed a “serious and immediate danger” to their child due to supposed drug use.

However, Sia's attorney, renowned divorce lawyer Laura Wasser, countered that there was no new evidence to justify altering custody. 

Daniel, meanwhile, has vehemently denied any wrongdoing and claimed that Sia may have “planted evidence” to restrict his access to their son.

As for her sobriety, Sia told the court that she has been sober for over six months and has agreed to regular drug testing, a request she says Daniel refused to comply with.

“It’s true that I suffered from substance abuse 15 years ago, but recovery has been a cornerstone of my life,” Sia stated, adding, “Dan’s attempt to weaponize my past sobriety journey serves no legitimate purpose and is intended only to distort the facts and undermine my credibility.”

