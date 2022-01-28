BTS bag nominations in 3 categories for the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards

South Korean music sensational band BTS has earned multiple nominations for the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards, nominees announced on Thursday.

The hit band has been nominated in three major categories this year including; the Best Duo/Group of the Year, Best Music Video, and Best Fan Army.

The globally famed k-pop band had won all three awards in the same categories at last year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards,

This year, the septet is running up against stars including; Bruno Mars, Anderson. Paak, Silk Sonic; Dan + Shay; and Maroon 5 for the Best Duo/Group of the Year!

For the Best Fan Army award, the Butter hitmaker band will be facing off against Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Harry Styles, Megan Thee Stallion, Why Don’t We, Olivia Rodrigo, Louis Tomlinson, Big Time Rush, Selena Gomez, and Taylor Swift this year.

The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards, which will mark the ninth year of the popular music awards show, will air live on March 22 at 8 pm ET. The social voting for this year’s awards will end on March 15 at 11:59 pm ET.