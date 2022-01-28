 
entertainment
Friday Jan 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Megan Fox stuns in Euphoria-inspired glam, fans gushes over her engagement ring

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 28, 2022

Megan Fox stuns in Euphoria-inspired glam, fans gushes over her engagement ring
Megan Fox stuns in Euphoria-inspired glam, fans gushes over her engagement ring 

American actress and model Megan Fox never misses the chance to flaunt her incredible style on her social media.

The Transformers star turned to her Instagram handle on Thursday and showcased her latest glam look.

Donning the chic look, the 35-year-old model wore a stunning silver monochrome outfit , with an edgy cut-out top and shared her glam makeover - inspired by the hit HBO teen drama Euphoria

In the shared pictures, the Jennifer’s Body actress could be seen showing off her incredible engagement ring from fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, leaving fans in awe.

She completed her gorgeous look with an orange manicure and similar shades around her eyes. She paired a lavender tote purse and matching pumps to go with her outfit.

Sharing the picture, she wrote in the caption, "If I were the AP Literature teacher at Euphoria High."

Take a look.



More From Entertainment:

Olivia Munn, John Mulaney with Henry Golding share pics from their babies’ playdate

Olivia Munn, John Mulaney with Henry Golding share pics from their babies’ playdate
Kate Middleton set to snatch Prince Harry’s key patronage

Kate Middleton set to snatch Prince Harry’s key patronage
Princess Charlotte to receive THIS title after Prince William becomes king

Princess Charlotte to receive THIS title after Prince William becomes king
‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic set for resentencing in Oklahoma

‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic set for resentencing in Oklahoma
Prince William, Kate Middleton keep close eye on Prince George's specific habit

Prince William, Kate Middleton keep close eye on Prince George's specific habit
James Gunn hints at another spinoff of 'The Suicide Squad'

James Gunn hints at another spinoff of 'The Suicide Squad'
Before-and-After: Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter shows off weight loss

Before-and-After: Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter shows off weight loss

Spotify-Neil Young row becomes a flashpoint in conversation over online disinformation

Spotify-Neil Young row becomes a flashpoint in conversation over online disinformation
David Bowie once offered drugs to Michael Jackson when he was young

David Bowie once offered drugs to Michael Jackson when he was young
Prince Andrew playing 'ultimate gamble' in Virginia Giuffre trial

Prince Andrew playing 'ultimate gamble' in Virginia Giuffre trial
Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan compares fame to ‘being an animal at the zoo’

Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan compares fame to ‘being an animal at the zoo’
'West Side Story’ actors address costar Ansel Elgort's sex assault claims

'West Side Story’ actors address costar Ansel Elgort's sex assault claims

Latest

view all