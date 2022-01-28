Megan Fox stuns in Euphoria-inspired glam, fans gushes over her engagement ring

American actress and model Megan Fox never misses the chance to flaunt her incredible style on her social media.

The Transformers star turned to her Instagram handle on Thursday and showcased her latest glam look.

Donning the chic look, the 35-year-old model wore a stunning silver monochrome outfit , with an edgy cut-out top and shared her glam makeover - inspired by the hit HBO teen drama Euphoria

In the shared pictures, the Jennifer’s Body actress could be seen showing off her incredible engagement ring from fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, leaving fans in awe.

She completed her gorgeous look with an orange manicure and similar shades around her eyes. She paired a lavender tote purse and matching pumps to go with her outfit.

Sharing the picture, she wrote in the caption, "If I were the AP Literature teacher at Euphoria High."

Take a look.







