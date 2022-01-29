 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Cher sings a special version of ‘The Golden Girls’ theme for NBC's tribute to Betty White

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 29, 2022

Cher sings a special version of ‘The Golden Girls’ theme for NBCs tribute to Betty White
Cher sings a special version of ‘The Golden Girls’ theme for NBC's tribute to Betty White

American singer Cher has sent the internet in an emotional meltdown as she paid a heartfelt tribute to the television icon, Betty White, in NBC’s upcoming special tribute for the late star.

The Believe singer, 75, honoured the legendary TV performer by singing a new cover of Thank You for Being a Friend, the theme song of White's hit sitcom The Golden Girls in upcoming special Celebrating Betty White: America's Golden Girl.

On Friday, the After All crooner took to her social media accounts and dropped a snippet of herself singing an all-new cover of the iconic theme song to 1980s sitcom.


She recorded the special performance of Thank You For Being a Friend on the original Golden Girls Stage 5 in Hollywood, where the long-running NBC series was filmed.

Sharing the clip on Instagram, "Every Friend is Golden," Cher wrote in the caption.

The upcoming special will air Monday, Jan. 31 on NBC and will be available the next day on Peacock. The star-studded affair will include tributes from President Joe Biden, Drew Barrymore, Valerie Bertinelli, Bryan Cranston, Ted Danson, Ellen DeGeneres, Jimmy Fallon, Tina Fey, Ana Gasteyer, Goldie Hawn, Vicki Lawrence, Jane Leeves, Jay Leno, Anthony Mackie, Wendie Malick, Joel McHale, Tracy Morgan, Jean Smart, Mary Steenburgen and more.

White died in her sleep on December 31 in Los Angeles at the age of 99. She was just weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday on January 17.

More From Entertainment:

Queen launches her tomato ketchup and brown sauce brand with 'royal' prices

Queen launches her tomato ketchup and brown sauce brand with 'royal' prices
Kate Middleton helped Prince William dodge girls with THIS adorable trick

Kate Middleton helped Prince William dodge girls with THIS adorable trick
Kanye West says 'Donda 2' drop date is lucky for United States

Kanye West says 'Donda 2' drop date is lucky for United States
Emma Roberts loves herself 'more than ever' after breakup with Garett Hedlund

Emma Roberts loves herself 'more than ever' after breakup with Garett Hedlund
‘Tiger King’ fame Joe Exotic loses appeal, resentenced to 21 years in prison

‘Tiger King’ fame Joe Exotic loses appeal, resentenced to 21 years in prison
Adele’s Las Vegas shows ‘may not’ return as organisers struggle to reach deal

Adele’s Las Vegas shows ‘may not’ return as organisers struggle to reach deal
Pete Davidson’s pic with John Mulaney & Olivia Munn's baby wins hearts on internet

Pete Davidson’s pic with John Mulaney & Olivia Munn's baby wins hearts on internet

Joni Mitchell boycotting Spotify in support of Neil Young

Joni Mitchell boycotting Spotify in support of Neil Young
Chris Brown accused of sexual assault in $20 million lawsuit

Chris Brown accused of sexual assault in $20 million lawsuit
Australia wants Kanye West fully vaccinated before any concert tour

Australia wants Kanye West fully vaccinated before any concert tour
Jason Momoa in talks to play villain alongside Vin Diesel in Fast & Furious 10

Jason Momoa in talks to play villain alongside Vin Diesel in Fast & Furious 10
‘To All the Boys’ actor Lana Condor gets engaged to beau Anthony De La Torre: see pics

‘To All the Boys’ actor Lana Condor gets engaged to beau Anthony De La Torre: see pics

Latest

view all