Cher sings a special version of ‘The Golden Girls’ theme for NBC's tribute to Betty White

American singer Cher has sent the internet in an emotional meltdown as she paid a heartfelt tribute to the television icon, Betty White, in NBC’s upcoming special tribute for the late star.

The Believe singer, 75, honoured the legendary TV performer by singing a new cover of Thank You for Being a Friend, the theme song of White's hit sitcom The Golden Girls in upcoming special Celebrating Betty White: America's Golden Girl.

On Friday, the After All crooner took to her social media accounts and dropped a snippet of herself singing an all-new cover of the iconic theme song to 1980s sitcom.





She recorded the special performance of Thank You For Being a Friend on the original Golden Girls Stage 5 in Hollywood, where the long-running NBC series was filmed.

Sharing the clip on Instagram, "Every Friend is Golden," Cher wrote in the caption.

The upcoming special will air Monday, Jan. 31 on NBC and will be available the next day on Peacock. The star-studded affair will include tributes from President Joe Biden, Drew Barrymore, Valerie Bertinelli, Bryan Cranston, Ted Danson, Ellen DeGeneres, Jimmy Fallon, Tina Fey, Ana Gasteyer, Goldie Hawn, Vicki Lawrence, Jane Leeves, Jay Leno, Anthony Mackie, Wendie Malick, Joel McHale, Tracy Morgan, Jean Smart, Mary Steenburgen and more.

White died in her sleep on December 31 in Los Angeles at the age of 99. She was just weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday on January 17.

