Piers Morgan's words and fans' plea go in vain as Adele sticks to her decision about Las Vegas residency

Piers Morgan's all efforts went in vain as he could not persuade British singer Adele to take back her decision of cancelling Las Vegas residency.

In Adele's absence, Nicole Kidman's hubby Keith Urban will now be playing weekends at Caesars Palace in late March and early April.



Flaying the singer for her last-minute decision, the former Good Morning Britain presenter has branded Adele a “prima donna” and said she had “destroyed God knows how many dream trips by die-hard fans”, who had spent money on tickets, flights and hotels.



He accused the award-winning musician of "disappearing up her rapidly diminishing celebrity backside" over her move.



Last week, Adele left her fans in shock as she announced that her show at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace “ain’t ready”, just 24 hours before she was due to take to the stage for the first time. She cited supply chain issues and around “half” her team contracting Covid for the delays.

In response to the singer's decision, the 56-year-old wrote in his column for The Sun: "She has morphed into just another staggeringly rich, privileged, pampered prima donna who thinks it’s fine to pull the plug on months of shows at a moment’s notice.”

He reminded Adele of Freddie Mercury in a Queen song about the late singer’s determination to carry on working even as he was dying from HIV/Aids.

He emotionally wrote the word of the hit song: “The show must go on,” Freddie sang, “inside my heart is breaking, my make-up may be flaking, but my smile, still, stays on . . . I’ll face it with a grin, I’m never giving in, on with the show . . . I’ll top the bill, I’ll overkill, I have to find the will to carry on, on with the show, the show must go on!”



In reaction to Adele's decision, Piers Morgan said: "I thought of those heroic and courageous words when I heard about pop superstar Adele’s decision to yank her Las Vegas residency just hours before it began, and way too late for many fans who had travelled from all over the world, at vast expense, to be there."

Adele's new beau Rich Paul - a top-flight sports agent - is said to have entered the negotiations on the show, which is allegedly projected to make $150 million. Live Nation and Caesars Palace are also reportedly struggling to strike a deal with Adele fast enough to save her Las Vegas residency.

Adele has seemingly shunned Morgan's emotional words and fans pleas to reconsider her decision which hurt a large number of music lovers.