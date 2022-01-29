 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Lady Gaga on publicly speaking about being sexually abused: 'it was healing'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 29, 2022

Lady Gaga opened up on publicly talking about being sexually abused by a music composer at age of 19.

During her conversation with Deadline, the House of Gucci actor got candid to discuss taking a ‘psychotic break’ after the heart-wrenching assault. 

A Star is Born actor explained why she spoke out about the assault, saying “I think that for me it was just a healing process because I'm in the public eye often.”

She admitted that staying mum about it made her feel ‘living a lie’; therefore she decided to speak out which helped her in many ways.

“At the time when I first started to come out of things that I was going through, I was in the public eye very frequently and followed all the time,” she explained.

The Shallow singer also shared that she felt more comfortable after people ‘discovered more of the human side of her’.

“I just felt more comfortable in the world. It's like living in your truth,” added the 35-year-old actor. 

