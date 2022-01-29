Prince Charles, William ‘shocked’ by Prince Andrew’s desire for trial in assault case

 
Prince Charles and Prince William, have reportedly been left shocked by Prince Andrew’s adamant desire to go to trial in his assault case.

This revelation comes amid concerns that the negative press will end up becoming “worse and worse for the family.”

According to sources close to The Sun, the higher-ups in the Royal Family want the whole situation "settled as soon as possible."

This move comes in stark contrast to Prince Andrew’s earlier bid to have the entire case overthrown and dismissed on the grounds of geographical availability.

Currently, Prince Andrew’s lawyers are prepping him to testify for nearly seven hours’ worth of depositions but the Royals are not in favour of the move since "After the car crash of Newsnight, no one thinks a seven-hour deposition is a good idea."

Not only that, "If he were to appear in court it could be many times worse and senior royals were deeply shocked when they heard that he was demanding a jury trial."

