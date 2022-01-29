Prince Andrew called out as a ‘bully’ with a ‘nasty side to him’: report

Prince Andrew has come under fire for his ‘bullying’ antics by a former royal security officer who admits he had a “nasty side to him.”



This news comes as Prince Andrew prepares to go to trial in his case against his accuser Virginia Giuffre who alleged that the royal forced himself on her on three instances when she was but a minor.

Currently, the Duke of York is fighting the civil case as a private citizen and has already been stripped of the majority of his royal patronages and titles in response to the backlash that has ensued against him since the case filing.

Now, a former security guard who worked in Buckingham Palace has stepped forward with shocking revelations regarding the royals’ attitude and mannerisms.

In a conversation with The Sun, the man who goes by the name of Pal Page recalled an ugly incident that ended up getting branded as a bully.

The incident occurred back in the 2000s when he saw "a man walking the corridor in the Queen's private quarters," while "Her Majesty was not at Buckingham Palace at the time."

Since the sighting was dubbed as a "major potential security scare," private security went to investigate and turned up a “scruffy” looking Prince Andrew wearing a tracksuit.

While recalling their exchange of words Mr Page explained, "I apologized and said, 'I'm sorry, your Highness, we went to investigate a possible intruder in Her Majesty's apartments'" and "Andrew replies, 'This is my house, I go where I want, now [expletive] off.'"

Mr Page also added, "I never had any problems with any other members of the Royal Family in my time at Buckingham Palace. The Queen is a lovely lady. But Prince Andrew had this nasty side to him, he treated staff terribly. He got away with it for so long."