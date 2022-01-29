 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew called out as a ‘bully’ with a ‘nasty side to him’: report

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 29, 2022

Prince Andrew has come under fire for his ‘bullying’ antics by a former royal security officer who admits he had a “nasty side to him.”

This news comes as Prince Andrew prepares to go to trial in his case against his accuser Virginia Giuffre who alleged that the royal forced himself on her on three instances when she was but a minor.

Currently, the Duke of York is fighting the civil case as a private citizen and has already been stripped of the majority of his royal patronages and titles in response to the backlash that has ensued against him since the case filing.

Now, a former security guard who worked in Buckingham Palace has stepped forward with shocking revelations regarding the royals’ attitude and mannerisms.

In a conversation with The Sun, the man who goes by the name of Pal Page recalled an ugly incident that ended up getting branded as a bully.

The incident occurred back in the 2000s when he saw "a man walking the corridor in the Queen's private quarters," while "Her Majesty was not at Buckingham Palace at the time."

Since the sighting was dubbed as a "major potential security scare," private security went to investigate and turned up a “scruffy” looking Prince Andrew wearing a tracksuit.

While recalling their exchange of words Mr Page explained, "I apologized and said, 'I'm sorry, your Highness, we went to investigate a possible intruder in Her Majesty's apartments'" and "Andrew replies, 'This is my house, I go where I want, now [expletive] off.'"

Mr Page also added, "I never had any problems with any other members of the Royal Family in my time at Buckingham Palace. The Queen is a lovely lady. But Prince Andrew had this nasty side to him, he treated staff terribly. He got away with it for so long."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face new warnings: 'Risks to life now higher'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face new warnings: 'Risks to life now higher'
Prince Charles, William ‘shocked’ by Prince Andrew’s desire for trial in assault case

Prince Charles, William ‘shocked’ by Prince Andrew’s desire for trial in assault case
Kelly Clarkson ‘ready to pack up and ditch L.A’ life: ‘She’s at her wits end’

Kelly Clarkson ‘ready to pack up and ditch L.A’ life: ‘She’s at her wits end’
Taylor Lautner was scared of going out in public for 10 years amid 'Twilight' craze

Taylor Lautner was scared of going out in public for 10 years amid 'Twilight' craze
Michael Bublé fawns over new MV ‘I'll Never Not Love You’ with wife Luisana Lopilato

Michael Bublé fawns over new MV ‘I'll Never Not Love You’ with wife Luisana Lopilato
Lady Gaga on publicly speaking about being sexually abused: 'it was healing'

Lady Gaga on publicly speaking about being sexually abused: 'it was healing'
George Clooney, Brad Pitt agree to receive 'less' money for their project's theatrical release

George Clooney, Brad Pitt agree to receive 'less' money for their project's theatrical release
Nicole Kidman reveals Keith Urban’s ‘the best thing’ that ever happened to her

Nicole Kidman reveals Keith Urban’s ‘the best thing’ that ever happened to her
Meat Loaf’s last appearance on 'Ghost Hunters': 'I am so incredibly honoured'

Meat Loaf’s last appearance on 'Ghost Hunters': 'I am so incredibly honoured'
Addison Rae highlights plans for deep dive into acting: ‘I’m not limited’

Addison Rae highlights plans for deep dive into acting: ‘I’m not limited’
Julia Fox had secret romance with Drake before dating Kanye West: reports

Julia Fox had secret romance with Drake before dating Kanye West: reports
Michael Bublé speaks out about prioritizing family over music

Michael Bublé speaks out about prioritizing family over music

Latest

view all