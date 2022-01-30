 
Showbiz
Sunday Jan 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Atif Aslam bumps into Lahore students, croons for an impromptu jamming session

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 30, 2022

Atif Aslam bumps into Lahore students, croons for an impromptu jamming session

Atif Aslam just won the hearts of his fans not only with his singing but also with his flattering gesture.

The star was recently spotted jamming with a bunch of college students on the streets of Lahore, reminiscing some of his gold songs including Jhula Jhulaye.

The viral video was posted by one of the college students who narrated how his group was going home at night when they found the songster sitting on a pavement. What came later was an impromptu singing session where Atif ensured to serenade the group upon the youngsters' request.

Atif's generous gesture comes after his much-appreciated collaboration with the young lot of singers. The Aadat hitmaker joined hands with Aima Baig for PSL 7 anthem Aagey Dekh and sung for Coke Studio 14, collaborating with Momina Mustehsan.

