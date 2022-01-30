Adele cancels BRITS performance after Las Vegas shows over 'boyfriend problems': Report

 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 30 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 30, 2022

Adele cancels BRIT performance after Las Vegas shows over 'boyfriend problems': Report

Adele has reportedly axed another show after infuriating fans over Las Vegas residency.

Earlier this month, Adele disappointed many of her fans when she cancelled her weekend shows in Sin City at the eleventh hour, causing many to lose money on tickets and hotels.

Now, The Sun reports that she will also not be performing for the much-awaited BRIT awards. 

Meanwhile, BRIT organisers are "scrambling to find alternative arrangements" for the annual awards show on February 8.

A source told the publication: "Adele was confirmed to perform on the night, but has now pulled out — which has been a massive blow for the organisers.

"They are talking to her team to see if she can appear by videolink.

"It's a massive headache but they want her involved in any way she will agree."

Other potential singers that could replace the Easy On Me hitmaker could be  Sam Smith, Ed Sheeran, and Dua Lipa.

The New York Daily News's Richard Johnson reported the singer cancelled her Las Vegas shows because of issues with her boyfriend, Rich Paul.

"There's trouble in paradise," Johnson said. "That's why she can't perform."

