Salman Khan poses with John Travolta in Riyadh, picture goes viral

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was recently clicked with Hollywood legendary actor John Travolta at an awards show, held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, recently.

The annual event, organised by Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority, honoured the Sultan actor with the Personality of the Year award. While the Pulp Fiction actor received a Lifetime Achievement Award.

During the ceremony, the two stars were spotted sitting together. Both dressed in dapper black suits posed for a picture as well.

The picture was shared on Twitter by trade analyst Girish Johar. A video was also shared on social media channels by the Dabangg Khan’s fan clubs, where he was seen walking up to Travolta and praising him for his "amazing" performances.

In the shared clip, the Ek Tha Tiger star was also seen introducing himself to the Hollywood legend saying, "I work in the Indian film industry. My name is Salman Khan."

Meanwhile, Salman, 56, who was last seen on the big screen alongside Aayush Sharma in Antim: The Final Truth, recently released his new music video, titled Dance With Me.

He will be next seen in the third instalment of the popular Tiger franchise, opposite Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.