Sunday Jan 30 2022
Queen gives excited new mission to Kate Middleton and William

Sunday Jan 30, 2022

Kate Middleton and Prince William have been assigned an excited new mission by the Queen ahead of her Platinum Jubilee.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are set to launch a charm offensive in the Caribbean as part of a new royal tour "focusing on ecological issues" to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.  

William an Kate, the monarch's favourite royals, are destined for Belize where the Queen is head of state. The couple would travel to the nation as part of "a focus on ecological issues".

The royal couple's representatives were already in Belize as part of an "advance party", preparing for a royal tour in the spring, according to report. They were talking about a four-day visit to Belize in March as part of a longer trip to this part of the world.

In November, Prince Charles visited Barbados for a ceremony to mark its historic decision to remove the Queen as head of state. 

Other Commonwealth countries in the Caribbean, including Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana and Dominica, already have their own heads of state. The prime minister of Belize, John Briceno, has not ruled out the nation following others in the region.

 Fans of the royal couple are so excited about their visit which comes at a time when many Caribbean states are thinking of removing the Queen as head of state. 

Kate and William would put their best to achieve the assigned task given by the Queen.

