Prince Andrew needs to avoid 'modern-day Hindenburg': report

Prince Andrew has been issued a warning about getting caught up in a 'modern-day Hindenburg' over his assault case.



Brand and reputation management expert Eric Schiffer issued this warning during his interview with Express UK.

There he started off by saying, "I think the best counsel Prince Andrew could have been given would have been to never get within a 10-mile radius of Epstein."

When asked if he could recommend the Duke to settle Mr Schiffer said, "Whether he settles or not, getting out of this lawsuit is crucial to protect any level of dignity for the family and himself."

Before concluding he added, "It would get covered wall to wall around the world. He needs to find every last dollar to escape what would be a modern-day Hindenburg for any lasting essence of dignity and reputation for himself."