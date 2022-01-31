Vicky Kaushal oozes charm in white shirt as he flaunts new haircut, ‘What’s next’

Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal is an avid social media. The actor, who treats fans with his awesome jamming reels, recently set the internet on fire with his latest picture.

On Monday, the URI: The Surgical Strike actor turned to his Instagram handle and dropped a stunning picture of himself flaunting his new haircut.





The Sardar Udham actor looked dapper in a crisp white shirt and cargos as he posed for the camera. He shared the picture with caption, ‘What’s next?’

While the post left his millions of fans gushing over his dramatic new look, some fans took to the comments section and dropped heart and fire emoticons.

One of the fans wrote, “That haircut, damn.” Another fan commented, “Listen Vicku, this much hotness means cannot able to handle! OMG!!” Some fans were even seen teasing him to have kids with his wife Katrina Kaif.

The Raazi actor’s post has come just days after he wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming movie with Sara Ali Khan. In an IG post, Vicky announced the wrap up of his yet-to-be-titled Laxman Utekar film and wrote, “Naam mein kya rakha hai, abhi toh wrap hua hai!!!”





He continued, “Thank you to the entire team for such an amazing experience. Each day of filming this beautiful story has been memorable for me. Going to miss you guys terribly and all the madness involved. Also, a very big thank you to the wonderful people of Indore who have been so cooperative and full of love. Thank You!”