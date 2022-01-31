Katy Perry’s secret to a successful work-life balance unearthed

Sources close to singer and songwriter Katy Perry have spilled the beans over her secrets to maintaining a thriving work-life balance as a new mom to her daughter Daisy Dove Bloom.

An insider close to HollywoodLife has spilled the beans over some of the singer’s key insights.

According to findings by the insider, Katy has finally found her sea legs with mom life and her thriving career.

The source started off by explaining where Orlando Bloom fits into the family equation as well and added, “Katy has a place in Vegas and for the most part Orlando will be out there to help out while she is on stage.”

Not only that, the duo also work closely to plan out their responsibilities in advance if one of them as to leave for work.

Per the same insider, “If she ever has to go from Vegas to L.A. for American Idol duties all that will be planned out.”