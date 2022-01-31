Social media reacts after Rihanna debuts baby bump to confirm first pregnancy with A$AP Rocky

Singing sensation Rihanna and her rapper partner A$AP Rocky broke the internet as they shared amazing post to confirm much-awaited news they're expecting their first child together.



Rihanna, 33, unveiled her baby bump via an open coat accessorised with a chain as the pair walked around New York together. New photographs captured the pair together in New York’s Harlem district last Friday (January 28).

The award-winning singer was seen outside with her coat undone, displaying what appeared to be a baby bump as she and the rapper walked hand-in-hand in his hometown of Harlem.



Fans reacted in their own way to express the bliss, with one tweeted: "Rihanna looks so gorgeous and radiant pregnant.. like LOOK AT HER"



Another wrote: OMFG RIHANNA IS WITH CHILD IM GOING TO BE AN AUNT THANK U GOD...Congrats sis I’m soooo happy!!!!!

Rihanna's another fan penned: "Rihanna will definitely be a great mother. She’s always been obsessed with children. I’m so happy she’s finally having her own."



The Barbados-born singer has reportedly been dating the global rapper since January 2020 but the pair have been linked to each other since as early as 2016.



While chart-topping musician and fashion entrepreneur Rihanna is yet to address speculation she’s pregnant with her first child directly, photographer Diggzy – who took the snaps that have got the whole internet talking – wrote on his Instagram page: “SHE IS!”