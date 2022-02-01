 
Doctor Bahu: Humayun Saeed to showcase plight of female doctors in Pakistan

Humayun Saeed is raising his voice on an unnoticed social issue in Pakistan.

The Mere Paas Tum Ho star and owner of Six Sigma Productions turned to his Instagram on Monday to talk about the plight of female doctors who go do not take on their professional roles after getting married.

Saeed added how there is a need to highlight the issue in order to have more females participate in the working economy and discussed the likes of a project on this issue.

"Disappointed to find out that only 1 out of 4 female doctors practice after graduation in Pakistan because of family pressure. Thinking of a new project, maybe to highlight this issue. Let’s encourage women to pursue their dreams. #DoctorBahu," he wrote.

Saeed garnered support from a number of his fans, who went on to share their own experiences.

"My aunt, mbbs graduate, a gold medalist, married to a doctor obviously, settled in America, but never ever did her medical job after marriage and that too willingly. She had the option but she choose to be a housewife in America," commented one fan.

Another added: "Yes in UK too, quite a lot of Pakistani female doctors not willing to work and to be honest no pressure from husbands. It’s easy to stay at home.And not only doctors but in other professions as well, after leaving Uni not interested to work."

