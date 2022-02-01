 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Kanye West tells fans to stop asking him to make NFT: ‘Ask me later’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 01, 2022

Kanye West tells fans to stop asking him to make NFT: ‘Ask me later’
Kanye West tells fans to stop asking him to make NFT: ‘Ask me later’

Kanye West is not stepping into the world of digital blockchain just yet as he told fans to stop bringing up NFT creation.

Taking to Instagram, the 44-year-old rapper, who now goes as Ye, dropped a picture of a hand-written note to address apparent numerous fans’ request to make non-fungible token.

The Flashing Lights rapper expressed that he is more interested in ‘real world’ things. “My focus is on building real products in the real world, real food, real clothes, real shelter.”

The Praise God song-maker distanced him from the digital trends, writing, “Do not ask me to do a (expletive) NFT.” However, he added, “Ask me later.”

He also wrote alongside the photo, “TOP ASKING ME TO DO NFT’s I’M NOT FINNA CO-SIGN … FOR NOW I’M NOT ON THAT WAVE I MAKE MUSIC AND PRODUCTS IN THE REAL WORLD.”

Meanwhile, the rapper recently unveiled release date of the sequel of his 2021 album, Donda. The set, named after his mother, is slated to release on February, 22, 2022. 

More From Entertainment:

Kapil Sharma celebrates first birthday of son Trishaan

Kapil Sharma celebrates first birthday of son Trishaan
‘Be prepared’: Singer Frank Turner on music’s mental toll

‘Be prepared’: Singer Frank Turner on music’s mental toll
Nick Cannon confirms expecting 8th baby, congratulates Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

Nick Cannon confirms expecting 8th baby, congratulates Rihanna and A$AP Rocky
Rihanna's father knows she is going to be a 'good mom': 'I'm so happy'

Rihanna's father knows she is going to be a 'good mom': 'I'm so happy'
Cristiano Ronaldo made Georgina Rodriguez go from buses to Bugatti: 'It was funny'

Cristiano Ronaldo made Georgina Rodriguez go from buses to Bugatti: 'It was funny'
Kanye West working with accused rapist Marilyn Manson 'everyday' on Donda 2

Kanye West working with accused rapist Marilyn Manson 'everyday' on Donda 2
The Walking Dead star Moses J. Moseley dies at 31, police suspect suicide

The Walking Dead star Moses J. Moseley dies at 31, police suspect suicide

Rihanna 'never focused' on becoming a mother until A$AP Rocky stepped in life

Rihanna 'never focused' on becoming a mother until A$AP Rocky stepped in life
Riz Ahmed brings personal fears to screen in ‘The Long Goodbye’

Riz Ahmed brings personal fears to screen in ‘The Long Goodbye’
Cheslie Kryst’s death: Beauty pageants ‘devastated’ by suicide of Miss USA 2019

Cheslie Kryst’s death: Beauty pageants ‘devastated’ by suicide of Miss USA 2019
Gigi Hadid set to host Next In Fashion with Tan France

Gigi Hadid set to host Next In Fashion with Tan France
Ellen DeGeneres shares romantic birthday post for wife Portia de Rossi

Ellen DeGeneres shares romantic birthday post for wife Portia de Rossi

Latest

view all