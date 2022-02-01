Kanye West tells fans to stop asking him to make NFT: ‘Ask me later’

Kanye West is not stepping into the world of digital blockchain just yet as he told fans to stop bringing up NFT creation.

Taking to Instagram, the 44-year-old rapper, who now goes as Ye, dropped a picture of a hand-written note to address apparent numerous fans’ request to make non-fungible token.

The Flashing Lights rapper expressed that he is more interested in ‘real world’ things. “My focus is on building real products in the real world, real food, real clothes, real shelter.”

The Praise God song-maker distanced him from the digital trends, writing, “Do not ask me to do a (expletive) NFT.” However, he added, “Ask me later.”

He also wrote alongside the photo, “TOP ASKING ME TO DO NFT’s I’M NOT FINNA CO-SIGN … FOR NOW I’M NOT ON THAT WAVE I MAKE MUSIC AND PRODUCTS IN THE REAL WORLD.”



Meanwhile, the rapper recently unveiled release date of the sequel of his 2021 album, Donda. The set, named after his mother, is slated to release on February, 22, 2022.