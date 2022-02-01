Chicago blues drummer Sam Lay dies at 86

Chicago blues drummer and vocalist Sam Lay, who performed and recorded with Muddy Waters, Howlin' Wolf and Bob Dylan, has died at age 86.



Lay died of natural causes in a nursing facility near his Chicago home on Saturday, said independent blues label Alligator Records on its website on Monday.

"An era is over," Corky Spiegel, a longtime friend and bandmate of Lay's, told Reuters in an interview.

"He just made you fly, he sucked you into the music. Sam wasn't about a groove or time, he went wherever the music went."

Lay is survived by his daughter Debbie, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.