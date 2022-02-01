Prince Harry and Meghan could be charged around $150k a year on protection

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could be charged a hefty £100k (134,891) a year for their protection since the couple are no longer official working royals.



The Duke and Duchess are facing serious security threats as they were denied to pay for private police security by the UK Home Office — they are no longer offered royal protection since they left the royal family.

Harry and Meghan, according to a top security expert, might have to fork out up to £100k on personal protection.

Richard Aitch, the director of operations for Mobius International Security, told Us Weekly: “It’s very difficult to put a figure exactly on it. The cost for a personal protection officer from the Metropolitan Police has been estimated to be around £100,000 a year."



Fans and experts are speculating that Prince Harry will not take his wife Meghan and children Archie and Lilibet to visit the Queen and the rest of the firm until his fight for proper security has been won.

There are also questions that how the Sussexes would afford such a hefty amount for their private security in the US and UK if they lose their deals and other multi-million-dollar projects.