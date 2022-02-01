Kate Middleton, Camilla warned of Prince Philip's 'difficult' role as consort

File Footage





Camilla and Kate Middleton were given an early and indirect warning by King George VI about the tough life of being a consort.

As per Express, it was believed that King George VI had projected the difficulty that Prince Philip was going to face after taking the role of consort when marrying his daughter and firstborn heir Princess Elizabeth.

He claimed that the job of being a consort "is much harder" than being a king.

A guest reported heard King George VI say: "I wonder if Philip knows what he is taking on.

“One day Lilibet will be queen and he will be consort.

"That’s much harder than being a king, but I think he’s the man for the job."

In present times, the next in line to the throne is Prince Charles, therefore making his wife Camilla consort.

However, with talks that Prince Charles could abdicate, that would make Prince William next in line to the throne.

When the Duke of Cambridge will eventually become king, Kate will formerly be known as Queen consort.