 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Julia Fox refutes trolls who compare her to Kim Kardashian

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 02, 2022

Julia Fox refutes trolls who compare her to Kim Kardashian
Julia Fox refutes trolls who compare her to Kim Kardashian

Julia Fox would no longer entertain critical comparisons with Kim Kardashian.

The Uncut Gems actress refuted recent claims of Kim Kardashian fans, who accused her of copying the SKIMS founder's style.

The criticism came after Fox donned a blue chest mold outfit that looked very similar to one of Kim's recent dresses.

Kanye West's new flame turned to her Instagram yet again to clarify that she was the one who wore the outfit first, not Kim.

'FYI I wore this on Halloween 2021' penned Julia indicating that she dressed up as a Smurf.

Kim has donned a similar black mold top in early January 2022 as part of the latest campaign for her KKW Fragrance line.

Take a look:

Julia Fox refutes trolls who compare her to Kim Kardashian


More From Entertainment:

Cillian Murphy on rolling Peaky Blinders without Helen McCrory: 'Strange and sad'

Cillian Murphy on rolling Peaky Blinders without Helen McCrory: 'Strange and sad'
Queen Elizabeth was in Kenya when history made in 1952

Queen Elizabeth was in Kenya when history made in 1952
Kate Middleton finally takes over key patronage of Prince Harry

Kate Middleton finally takes over key patronage of Prince Harry
Cristiano Ronaldo girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and her biological children

Cristiano Ronaldo girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and her biological children
David Beckham won wife Victoria Beckham over expensive wine bottles

David Beckham won wife Victoria Beckham over expensive wine bottles
Rihanna expecting a baby girl? Fans spot major hint dropped by singer!

Rihanna expecting a baby girl? Fans spot major hint dropped by singer!
Khloe Kardashian ex-husband Lamar still 'dreams about her' in new confession

Khloe Kardashian ex-husband Lamar still 'dreams about her' in new confession
Simon Cowell breaks arm, 'lucky to be alive' after bike crash

Simon Cowell breaks arm, 'lucky to be alive' after bike crash
Queen Elizabeth Platinum Jubilee: Change of guard ceremony takes place at Buckingham Palace

Queen Elizabeth Platinum Jubilee: Change of guard ceremony takes place at Buckingham Palace
Kanye West 'ready' to propose Julia Fox after month of dating: Report

Kanye West 'ready' to propose Julia Fox after month of dating: Report
From Louis XIV to Queen Elizabeth, world’s longest-reigning monarchs

From Louis XIV to Queen Elizabeth, world’s longest-reigning monarchs
Adele confirms her BRIT Awards 2022 performance

Adele confirms her BRIT Awards 2022 performance

Latest

view all