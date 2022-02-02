Julia Fox refutes trolls who compare her to Kim Kardashian

Julia Fox would no longer entertain critical comparisons with Kim Kardashian.

The Uncut Gems actress refuted recent claims of Kim Kardashian fans, who accused her of copying the SKIMS founder's style.

The criticism came after Fox donned a blue chest mold outfit that looked very similar to one of Kim's recent dresses.

Kanye West's new flame turned to her Instagram yet again to clarify that she was the one who wore the outfit first, not Kim.

'FYI I wore this on Halloween 2021' penned Julia indicating that she dressed up as a Smurf.

Kim has donned a similar black mold top in early January 2022 as part of the latest campaign for her KKW Fragrance line.

