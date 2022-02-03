Tara Emad, 28, to perform Meghan Markle's role in Suits' Arabic adaptation

Egyptian influencer Tara Emad will play Meghan Markle's role in the Middle Eastern makeover of Suits, the US legal drama in which the former American actress played a para legal.

According to a report, the drama is being adapted for an Arab audience by an Egyptian broadcaster. Tara, who will essay the role originally played by the Duchess of Sussex, is a 28-year-old actress.

Enrique Guillen, who is associated with Universal Studio Group said "Suits is one of the most popular TV shows in the world and we are thrilled to be adapting it for Middle Eastern audiences.