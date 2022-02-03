 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Tara Emad, 28, to perform Meghan Markle's role in Suits' Arabic adaptation

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 03, 2022

Tara Emad, 28, to perform Meghan Markles role in Suits Arabic adaptation

Egyptian influencer Tara Emad will play Meghan Markle's role in the Middle Eastern makeover of Suits, the US legal drama in which the former American actress played a para legal.

According to a report, the drama is being adapted for an Arab audience by an Egyptian broadcaster. Tara, who will essay the role originally played by the Duchess of Sussex, is a 28-year-old actress.

Enrique Guillen, who is associated with Universal Studio Group said "Suits is one of the most popular TV shows in the world and we are thrilled to be adapting it for Middle Eastern audiences.

More From Entertainment:

Duchess Camilla's dog beats TV srar Paul O’Grady’s pup in training challenge

Duchess Camilla's dog beats TV srar Paul O’Grady’s pup in training challenge
Kate Middleton praised for spinning the rugby ball on one finger

Kate Middleton praised for spinning the rugby ball on one finger
Four men charged in actor Michael K. Williams's overdose death

Four men charged in actor Michael K. Williams's overdose death
'Game of Thrones' studio tour takes fans into world of Westeros

'Game of Thrones' studio tour takes fans into world of Westeros
Rihanna saddens fans as she breaks her silence following pregnancy news

Rihanna saddens fans as she breaks her silence following pregnancy news
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle planning sensational jubilee move: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle planning sensational jubilee move: report
Monica Vitti, Queen of Italian cinema, passes away

Monica Vitti, Queen of Italian cinema, passes away
Prince Charles, William ‘giving up’ on hopes of reunion with Prince Harry: report

Prince Charles, William ‘giving up’ on hopes of reunion with Prince Harry: report
Kate Middleton turning to Beatrice, Eugenie to fill Prince Andrew’s roles

Kate Middleton turning to Beatrice, Eugenie to fill Prince Andrew’s roles
Prince Andrew, Virginia Giuffre accused of ‘fighting fire with fire’: report

Prince Andrew, Virginia Giuffre accused of ‘fighting fire with fire’: report
Meghan Markle attacks becoming ‘conspiracy’: report

Meghan Markle attacks becoming ‘conspiracy’: report
Prince Harry 'laying low' after 'causing upset' to the Queen

Prince Harry 'laying low' after 'causing upset' to the Queen

Latest

view all