 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla hit new milestone

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 03, 2022

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla hit new milestone

The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall's official Twitter account has reached one million followers. 

Prince Charles and his wife, who follow only 339 accounts on Twitter, use the platform to share pictures, videos and other details of their royal activities.

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla hit new milestone

The couple also has an Instagram account with the name of "The Clarence House" which is followed by more than 1.5 million people.

Prince Charles, who is first in line to the British throne, will become the king after his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

He has two sons: Prince William and Prince Harry. Harry has moved to the US with his wife Meghan Markle and children after stepping down from his royal duties.

More From Entertainment:

Tara Emad, 28, to perform Meghan Markle's role in Suits' Arabic adaptation

Tara Emad, 28, to perform Meghan Markle's role in Suits' Arabic adaptation
Duchess Camilla's dog beats TV srar Paul O’Grady’s pup in training challenge

Duchess Camilla's dog beats TV srar Paul O’Grady’s pup in training challenge
Kate Middleton praised for spinning the rugby ball on one finger

Kate Middleton praised for spinning the rugby ball on one finger
Four men charged in actor Michael K. Williams's overdose death

Four men charged in actor Michael K. Williams's overdose death
'Game of Thrones' studio tour takes fans into world of Westeros

'Game of Thrones' studio tour takes fans into world of Westeros
Rihanna saddens fans as she breaks her silence following pregnancy news

Rihanna saddens fans as she breaks her silence following pregnancy news
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle planning sensational jubilee move: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle planning sensational jubilee move: report
Monica Vitti, Queen of Italian cinema, passes away

Monica Vitti, Queen of Italian cinema, passes away
Prince Charles, William ‘giving up’ on hopes of reunion with Prince Harry: report

Prince Charles, William ‘giving up’ on hopes of reunion with Prince Harry: report
Kate Middleton turning to Beatrice, Eugenie to fill Prince Andrew’s roles

Kate Middleton turning to Beatrice, Eugenie to fill Prince Andrew’s roles
Prince Andrew, Virginia Giuffre accused of ‘fighting fire with fire’: report

Prince Andrew, Virginia Giuffre accused of ‘fighting fire with fire’: report
Meghan Markle attacks becoming ‘conspiracy’: report

Meghan Markle attacks becoming ‘conspiracy’: report

Latest

view all